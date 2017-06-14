The new OnePlus 5 was recently sighted once again. We’re less than a week before the official launch so expect more leaks or early confirmation. The next render we’re seeing is of the main rear panel, showing the dual camera model. There’s the LED flash and the OnePlus brand at the center. Technoblog claims to have this exclusive preview plus more confirmed information.

According to Technoblog, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, ceramic-coated fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 835 processor 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage (dual-band UFS 2.1), and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

The new OnePlus flagship will now feature a dual rear camera with 20MP with f/2.6 and 16MP with f/1.7 aperture. We’re looking forward to its camera system especially after we learned it has partnered with DxOMark for imaging technologies.

The OnePlus 5 already features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and the Category 12 4G LTE. The Bluetooth 5.0 is the same version also featured on the Samsung Galaxy S8. When it comes to pricing, the smartphone will be sold for about $479 for the entry level. Specs of the OnePlus 5 are already high but the price won’t be as premium as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, or the LG G6.

