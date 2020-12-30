We’re counting the days until Samsung officially launches the Galaxy S21 trio. The next-gen flagship series will include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. They are the South Korean tech giant’s flagship offering for the first half of year 2021. We probably know everything there is to know about the devices including the idea that the Ultra variant will come with S-Pen support. As early as May, we actually mentioned the Galaxy S21 would come with a 150MP camera.

As far as we know, the Galaxy S21 will only have 108MP camera with ISOCELL sensor. Samsung may be considering a cheaper Chinese OLED display or a Seamless Display tech.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to come with S Pen support and it’s been confirmed several times. We’re also looking forward to batteries upgraded in capacity, a 5000mAh battery on the Ultra variant, and Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Features

The phones may not use an under-display camera tech yet but they will arrive earlier than usual. We can also look forward to that flatter display and rear, upgraded camera system, new HM3 sensor, 2K display with 120Hz, narrow chin and bezels, Bixby Voice to unlock device, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images

A new set of live images of the Galaxy S21 has surfaced. They photos show a Samsung Galaxy S21+ in the wild. The phone appears to have a flat screen, slim bezels, punch hole selfie camera, and the same camera module design we’ve seen a few times already.