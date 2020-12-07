The Galaxy S21 phones won’t be announced just yet but we believe the phone is already in the works. The premium flagship series may be introduced a month earlier with some of the latest and more premium features like an 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. Instead of a Snapdragon 875, Qualcomm unveiled the SD 888 and was promised to be used by some of the top OEMs in the market today. Samsung was not mentioned so we thought the device will only use Exynos 2100. But now we’re learning the Galaxy S21 will run with the new Snapdragon chipset.

The Galaxy S21 (model SM-G991U) has been sighted on Geekbench over the weekend. It’s a new entry that now bears a new processor named ‘Lahaina’. The latter is actually the code for the new Snapdragon 888. The phone is also said to use 8GB and and run on Android 11. The score was 2916 points on the multi-core CPU test and 1075 points in single-core.

Other details we learned include the large 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This tells us the Under Display Camera technology won’t be used yet. There will be an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone could also be powered by a 4000mAh battery with the usual fast charging/fast wireless charging/reverse wireless charging tech. As with most premium Galaxy phones, we can also expect Samsung Pay, stereo speakers, UWB, USB Type-C port, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Snapdragon 888 Galaxy S21 may be revealed in some markets only while other regions will get the Exynos 2100 version with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. When it comes to the camera department, a triple camera setup can be expected with a 12MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The high-end cameras may be able to support video recording up to 4K 60fps and 8K 30fps with Super Steady Stabilization.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may not use the Under-Display Camera (UDC) yet but the South Korean tech giant is said to implement the technology on the Galaxy Note 21 according to a source. This also means the Galaxy Note 21 will still be offered in the second half of 2021. We’ve been hearing about the possibility of its end but looks like Samsung will keep it, at least, for the last time. It may be the first to use an Under-Display Camera so that will be interesting since the phone is also expected to still support an S Pen.