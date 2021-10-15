Last week, it was mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch silently in January. That would mean the Galaxy S22 series is delayed. That is likely to happen as another source is saying the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is delayed until January. The smartphone is supposed to be released this quarter but plans seem to have changed. Production is said to have resumed already as issues have been resolved but now we’re not sure what is happening.

Tech analyst Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), our source for this information, said “launch is rescheduled for January 11, 2022”. This is interesting as an exact date has been given. It sounds final.

The first time we heard about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was in April when the first image renders surfaced online. The following month, Samsung Mexico leaked the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE and then more information followed. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was said to follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20. Obviously, that didn’t happen and will no longer be happening.

A new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D image model surfaced online. But then we heard it could be totally cancelled. It’s been delayed because of the chip shortage problem.

It was once mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch in limited markets (Europe and US only) and could be ready in Q4 in four colors and with a new SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE storage could still be expanded. An official company post leaked the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and we saw those 360-degree renders leaked by a trusted tipster.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been confirmed and offered with free YouTube Premium. It was thought to be almost ready and may be announced soon but still nothing even if production is believed to have resumed.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event was canceled but a January launch can be anticipated. We’re guessing Samsung will not produce and release a lot of Fan Edition units especially since the Galaxy S22 series’ launch is also near.