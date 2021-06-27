We’ve heard recently that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be launching this August alongside Samsung’s other new devices. It will most likely be announced a few months after the Unpacked event in the 4th quarter of the year. But what’s even more interesting is that this device will reportedly only be released in limited markets, particularly the U.S and Europe, because of the ongoing global chip shortage. Samsung will not be able to produce enough stocks to release it to most of their bigger markets.

A news report from FNNews says that Samsung may be launching the Galaxy S21 FE sometime in October 2021. Originally, it was set to be announced together with Samsung’s other upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the Unpacked event this coming August. But then reports started coming in that it will not make it to that deadline and that most likely it will be in the fourth quarter this year.

Worse, at least for the countries that will not be involved, it will only supposedly be available in the U.S and Europe. That means the Galaxy S21 FE will most likely not be available in Africa, Australia, Canada, South America, and even Asia, including South Korea and China. The reason for the limited launch is that there’s a current shortage of chips and the 5nn Snapdragon 888 processor needed for the Galaxy S21 FE is one of those chips in shortage.

What we know about the Galaxy S21 FE are based on previous rumors and reports. It will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB internal storage. It has a 32MP selfie camera, a 12MP triple camera setup at the rear, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will also have stereo speakers, an IP67/68 certification, Samsung Pay, and may have 5G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

We’ll probably know more about the Galaxy S21 FE the closer to the expected release date. In case there are any changes to its availability, we’ll let you know about it as well.