Samsung is working on a new phone. Well, that is what we always say because the South Korean tech giant isn’t taking a break from coming up with new smartphones and other smart devices even with the chip shortage problem. After the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A42 5G, and the Galaxy A32 5G’s announcement, we can expect for another variant of the Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to be in the works. Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) has shared early image renders of the Fan Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks like the regular Galaxy S21. According to Hemmerstoffer, the phone may arrive with a shiny metal frame and a frosted “Glastic” rear panel. Dimensions could be 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm with the rear camera bump hitting 9.3mm.

There really is no surprise here. The Samsung Galazy S21 looks very similar to the Galaxy S21. We can’t tell the difference but the rear shows a more obviously protruding camera bump on the rear. As described, it protrudes from the rear panel instead of extending from the metal frame.

The design is more traditional. It is simpler compared to the Galaxy S21 but it is similar in several ways. Our source also noted that the Galaxy S21 is smaller compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The latter is about 4mm taller and is 3.3m wider. We can expect this to run on One UI 3.1 Android 11 out of the box and will be upgradable to Android 12.