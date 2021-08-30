Is Samsung ready to release the Galaxy S21 FE? That looks like at as the Galaxy S21 FE is is to have appeared beside a Galaxy S21 by one particular store. It could have been a mistake only but it tells us there will really be a Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21. The release may still be later this year or just before the end of the year. This means that aside for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is selling well, Samsung may have another seller especially because the Galaxy S21 FE will be more affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be introduced soon. The official launch could be Q4 but another source is saying it could be Q3. Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) said the Galaxy S21 FE could be September 8.

The source said the information was from another source who’s source was a Samsung representative. So yes, it still is good to take take things with a pinch of salt.

Of course, we don’t doubt the existence of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. A lot of details have already surfaced. One official Samsung website confirmed the phone and offered with free YouTube Premium. The phone was also leaked in an official company post.

The smartphone may be launching in Europe and US as we earlier mentioned it may launch in limited markets only. Storage can still be expanded.

We remember that as early as May, Samsung Mexico leaked the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may still be delayed because of chip shortage. We know it’s not cancelled. We already saw the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D renders. It could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20.