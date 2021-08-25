There will be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We are certain of that now and for the nth time, we can expect this smartphone to be introduced later this year. A Q4 2021 release is anticipated. Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this Galaxy S21 FE could be a worthy replacement of the Galaxy Note. Even with the delay, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to make an impression with the premium features and a more affordable price. Samsung France has confirmed the phone by sharing an advertisement for free YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy S21 FE was sighted listed with other phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The upcoming phone is said to be offered with a four-month YouTube Premium subscription for free.

The post also shows the images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. To review, the phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, on-screen fingerprint reader, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 processor, and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The 4500mAh battery comes with Qi wireless charging and 25W fast charging support.

When it comes to imaging, there is a triple-camera setup (12MP+12MP+8MP) with OIS and 4K 60fps video recording capability. Other specs include NFC, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and stereo speakers. It offers Samsung Pay and comes with IP67 dust and water resistance.