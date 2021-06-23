The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will still be released. That’s what we’ve been saying for several weeks now especially since the idea was leaked by Samsung Mexico. First set of image renders surfaced online a couple of months ago. We said it could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20 and actually replace the Galaxy Note 21. But then there was a mention of a possible cancellation and that production has been discontinued. Samsung was quick to refute and say there was no decision to halt production.

There will really be no Galaxy Note 21. For the next big Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy S21 FE is said to come at a later date.

Now rumor has it Samsung will really have to delay the market release of the Galaxy S21 FE. We’re hoping it is not true. We’re anticipating the Fan Edition especially since it is an updated model but with a much affordable price.

Recent leaks tell us the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, and up to 8GB of RAM. There may be a triple 12MP rear camera system plus a 32MP selfie shooter.

The chip shortage is still a problem and Samsung may not be able to release the Galaxy S21 FE in Q4. A further delay is anticipated. To be honest, we’re just hoping Samsung has enough for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3–never mind the Galaxy S21 FE, at least, for now. If it will not arrive by December 2021, then maybe there is no point because the Samsung Galaxy S22 is supposed to be released the following month. Let’s just wait and see.