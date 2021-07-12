Samsung is set to launch two new foldable smartphones next month. After the unconventional phone duo, the South Korean tech giant is also expected to reveal the Galaxy S21 FE. Definitely, there will be no new Galaxy Note this year because of the chip supply shortage. The Fan Edition is still a go and we can expect more related information will be shared in the coming days. A lot of people are anticipating for this version because it will still come with premium specs but a lower price compared to the Galaxy S21 phones released earlier this year.

There may be some adjustments though this year because of the semiconductor shortage of processors in different parts of the work. We just heard the possibility Samsung will only release the Galaxy S21 FE in Europe and the United States.

Our source said the company is reviewing a plan to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) in these two regions. It may be skipping South Korea and other makers because of the supply problem.

The Galaxy S21 FE is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Rumor has it Samsung may also use an Exynos processor because of the supply issues. That is understandable but we’re not sure many people like the idea. You see, more consumers prefer Snapdragon over Exynos even in South Korea.

People say that Samsung Exynos is subpar compared to Snapdragon SoC. There is some truth to it but there are people who don’t notice the difference because they just want to use a new phone. Perhaps only those that are very particular with performance and such details will care.

To recap, here are Samsung Galaxy S21 FE-related details we’ve learned. The phone’s storage can still be expanded. The device will be ready in Q4 in four colors. It may launch in limited markets only. The device may be delayed but it won’t be cancelled. Price range could be 700,000 won ($610)