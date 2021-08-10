The Galaxy S21 FE will still be released later this year. Focus may be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for now but in the coming months, the spotlight will be on the new Samsung Fan Edition especially since there is no new Galaxy Note 21 series for this year. A lot has been said about the upcoming Galaxy S21 variant but expect more details and images will surface until the official product announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t be ready by tomorrow as originally thought. It is actually delayed due to the chip shortage problem. Supply chain issues are also present but we believe Samsung is working on the new smartphone.

The FE version will be more affordable than the original variants. The specs will almost be the same. Samsung is said to have accidentally leaked the device so now we have an idea about the phone.

A Galaxy S21 FE was sighted on Samsung’s official Instagram profile. Others are saying it’s not the Galaxy S21+ nor the Galaxy S21 because the back cover and the camera bump are in the same color.

So far, we know the Galaxy S21 FE would come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 26GB of internal storage. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera system (12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP camera with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Android 11-powered smartphone also features stereo speakers, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, IP67 rating, 5G, and Samsung Pay. It also features a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.