There will be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’re almost certain about that. The first image renders surfaced online. We know it’s only a matter of time before the South Korean tech giant makes an official announcement. The latest information we have was the phone appearing on Samsung Mexico’s website. This tells us a the phone will be released in South America. The post has since been deleted from the page but we’re expecting related details will be revealed until the official launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely look like the Galaxy S21. Like last year, there will be some adjustments to the phone. Perhaps the Fan Edition will also sport a plastic build. The phone is some to come with a 6.4-inch flat display and a 4500mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, there may be a 32MP selfie shooter plus the multiple rear camera system. Color options could include White, Pink, Purple, Green, and Gray.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was introduced September last year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to arrive later in the fourth quarter. It’s possible Samsung will really just focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the third quarter (Q3 2021). Hopefully, the Galaxy S21 FE will no longer come with touchscreen problems like the Galaxy S20 FE or whatever issues the Galaxy S21 series has exhibited.

The Samsung Mexico website has accidentally published the Galaxy S21 FE. We’re assuming this will really be similar to the Galaxy S21 series in several ways but will be more affordable. We’ve seen those purple and black Galaxy S21 phones before but we can look forward to more colors.