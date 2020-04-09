In less than a week, the whole world will finally get to see the new OnePlus 8 phones. The Chinese mobile OEM is expected to announce the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro as the newest flagship series. The duo will be available in China first and may be out in India next before the two hit other key regions. A lot of information has been shared about the pair already but we’re taking some things with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus 8 will come with a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology. The phones may also arrive with the next-gen OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The display will make an impression with a A+ display rating from DisplayMate and the 120Hz screen refresh rate (120Hz Fluid Display). Do note OnePlus is now part of wireless consortium.

We’re looking forward to the new colors and new features as shown off by a few images. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 storage have been confirmed already. More details are being shared. So far, we heard about that much-requested Always-On Display. The new renders and a video showing off many things.

That OnePlus 8 Pro shown off by Iron Man was spotted a couple of weeks ago. All OnePlus 8 variants are also said to come with 5G support. They may also be offered by Verizon or Amazon in the US. Other features include a punch-hole selfie cam and an IP68 rating, at least, for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 series will arrive with 5G support courtesy of the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon X55 modem by Qualcomm, elongated rear camera module, rounded edge display, hole in the screen, a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display (Pro), 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smaller OnePlus 8 will only have a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90 Hertz. We can also look forward to HDR10+ support.

OnePlus will use a Sony IMX689 camera sensor for the Pro variant. It will come with F/1.78 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS, EIS) plus PDAF and a telephoto zoom camera with 16 megapixels and F/2.4 aperture– able to offer hybrid zoom and digital 30x zoom.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue. Expect 8GB or 12GB of RAM for both the regular and Pro variants plus 128GB or 256GB onboard storage (UFS 3.0) sans any memory expansion. Other specs include an under-screen fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX, USB-C charging, 4510mAh/4300mAh battery, and haptic vibration engine.