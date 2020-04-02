Another day, another set of info and images of the OnePlus 8 series are being shared. Expect more will be revealed until the last few minutes of the official and public launch set on the 14th of April. That is about two weeks from today and we can’t wait to see what ‘Never Settle’ means this time. OnePlus has been preparing to introduce the new flagship duo that is believed to compete with the premium flagships from other OEMs like Samsung and Huawei.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled very soon. Both phones will come with 5G support. The two look similar in many ways. The main difference will be the display size and specs. The Pro variant will have a 6.78-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate aka 120Hz Fluid Display.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with curved edges, a camera hole for the 16MP selfie camera, HDR10+, and higher color accuracy of the display. The physical controls like the power button and volume rock are found on the right and left sides, respectfully.

OnePlus’ upcoming Pro model will come with a 48MP IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor (f/2.2) + 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. OnePlus may also use an 8MP cam with triple optical magnification and f/2.4 aperture zoom camera plus a 5MP sensor. An OIS will still be available.

Other specs and features include the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, Snapdragon X55 5G modem, 128 or 256 GB UFS-3.0 Flash, and 12GB of LPDDR5-RAM. New colors have surfaced online: Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green. Those are nice and attractive colors that will probably help OnePlus sell.

There will also be an Interstellar Glow that may be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro model. The pricing and availability are still unknown but they shouldn’t go over a thousand dollars.