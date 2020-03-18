The OnePlus 8 phones have been rendered and shown off several times already. As early as October last year, we saw images of a phone with a punch-hole display. A OnePlus phone was sighted in the wild and illustration of the Pro soon surfaced. We were told it would come with quad rear cams. Image renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite also appeared. Already confirmed is the 120Hz OLED screen technology (120Hz Fluid Display) that offers the 120Hz screen refresh rate.

No doubt new OnePlus phones will be coming. Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr, was caught holding a mysterious OnePlus phone. We’re just curious if all OnePlus variants will really come with 5G support and if it will be a Verizon or Amazon exclusive.

Sometime in April, OnePlus will reveal two Android phones–the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The two follow last year’s OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both will be equipped with 5G connectivity so we can add them to our shortlist of 5G phones.

Expect the two to arrive with a newer design. The screen is improved with the 120Hz Fluid Display tech. The batteries and camera systems will also be improved.

The latest image renders and video have been shared by Jermaine Smit (Concept Creator). They look believable and most likely, the final design will look like these.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display, ToF camera, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution, HDR10+ DCI-P3, 88.3% screen-to-body ratio, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, and a 32MP selfie camera under a punch-hole. The phone will run on Adreno 650 GPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 8GB or 12GB of RAM.