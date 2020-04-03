This may be too early for a review since the OnePlus 8 series isn’t due until April 14 but DisplayMate has proudly announced the result of its latest Display Shoot-Out. The subject is the OnePlus 8 that has recently received the firm’s Highest A+ Display Rating. The device has also topped the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards. It received more than ten Display Performance Records. We didn’t really expect this kind of review to be available this early but we believe OnePlus never really settles.

The complete review isn’t public yet but DisplayMate shared the good news on Twitter. According to DisplayMate, its in-depth Display Shoot-Out for OnePlus 8 series yielded impressive scores. One highlight is the Color Accuracy. As described, it’s “visually indistinguishable from perfect”.

Details are scarce but we already know a lot of information about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The flagship duo is almost the same but different in some ways. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to arrive with a 6.78-inch display with QHD+ resolution. The 120 Hz refresh rate aka 120Hz Fluid Display can be expected.

To review, here are the specs and features of the OnePlus 8 Pro we know so far: curved edges, punch hole for the 16MP front-facing shooter, HDR10+, 48MP IMX689 sensor/48MP Sony IMX586 sensor (f/2.2)/120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, 128 or 256 GB UFS-3.0 Flash, 12GB PDDR5-RAM, and Snapdragon X55 5G modem.