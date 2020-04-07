Aside from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese mobile OEM is also expected to introduce a new pair of the Bullets earphones. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 needs a follow-up and it will get one in the form of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. It will be the third-gen Bullets Wireless by the brand since the first one was launched in May 2018. We don’t often mention the pairs here but we remember the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 was released last year with strengthened connection.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z may be introduced on April 14 together with the two new OnePlus 8 smartphones. They will be announced via an online event. The company is also believed to show off a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

No confirmation on the new wireless charger and wireless earbuds yet but we’re looking forward to these new products. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be all-powerful so they deserve to work with a new pair and charger–both wireless.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds have been rendered recently. Thanks to Evan Blass for the images and some information. We see the Bullets Wireless Z in different colors: Green, Blue, Black, and White.

Tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal also shared OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will arrive with Warp Charge fast charging. This means it can be charged quickly to a full battery capacity that can last up to 20 hours. The pair is also said to come with an IP55 rating so it’s dust- and splash-resistant. Other special features of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z include 110ms Bluetooth latency and a neckband design.