The OnePlus 8 series’ arrival is happening very soon. In two weeks’ time, probably on the 15th of April, the Chinese OEM that lives by the motto ‘Never Settle’, will introduce the new OnePlus 8 smartphones. We’ve been hearing about the OnePlus 8 since late last year when a prototype was leaked. Several renders have also surfaced online so we have an idea how the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will look like. There is also the OnePlus 8 Lite which we’re expecting will be available first in India.

So far, we’ve seen the OnePlus 8 Pro with a punch-hole selfie camera, wireless charging, and IP68 rating. And maybe that Always-on Display too. More renders have been shown off plus specs have been revealed. The phones are definitely arriving next month so let’s wait and see.

We’re very much intrigued by the OnePlus 8 Pro because Iron man himself was sighted using it. That’s a given because Robery Downey Jr. is OnePlus’ ambassador. From today until the official public launch, expect more information and photos will be leaked. The latest set we have shows image renders of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in different colors and angles.

The first set shows the OnePlus 8 Glow variant. This is something new as it presents the phone in a more colorful, rainbow-like gradient. We don’t see any notch, just a punch-hole on the upper left part of the front display that actually has some curves on both sides. It’s clear the notch will be gone from the new generation of OnePlus phones.

As for the bigger OnePlus 8 Pro, the device will come with a grill above the front screen. It may carry a speaker or a mic there. Looking at the back part, the round camera module used on the OnePlus 7T can’t be found here. It seems the company decided it’s not a good idea. The camera system is placed in the middle complete with three cameras (48MP f/1.8 aperture + 16MP wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor) and an LED flash in a vertical orientation.

Some specs we know includes a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 8 plus FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, on-screen fingerprint reader, 16MP selfie camera, up to 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octacore chipset, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB onboard storage, and a 4300mAh battery with 30W power charging. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared the higher-specced smartphone will come with a 6.78-inch Super Fluid Curved 120hz display with HDR10+ (1400-nits), 10bit HDR, MEMC, and Haptics 2.0. It will still run on OxygenOS. No information on availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon.