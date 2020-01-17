OnePlus is working on the next-gen premium flagship phone. The OnePlus 8 may be announced in May but before that happens, we can expect more information will be leaked and teased. Image renders were out as early as October with a punch-hole display. The following month, a prototype was sighted in the wild. An illustration of the Pro variant surfaced and learned the phone may come with quad rear cameras. OnePlus 8 Lite image renders and a 360-degree video then appeared on the web.

The OnePlus 8 Pro already hit Geekbench. We believe the new OnePlus series is coming to the US via Verizon. OnePlus recently introduced the new 120Hz OLED screen technology. This 120Hz Fluid Display was detailed a couple of days ago

The OnePlus CEO made it clear a OnePlus foldable phone is not happening because tech isn’t ready yet. He’s also been showing off the OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display, saying proudly it is the “smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone”. A comparison video has been posted.

Lau also said the company came up with a custom MEMC chip that can make a 30fps video show up at 120Hz. It may not be perfect yet but any video could get the full advantage of a 120Hz Fluid Display.

OnePlus isn’t the only OEM working on a 120Hz display. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 phones (Galaxy S20) are slated to have a 120Hz display refresh rate. Xiaomi could also offer 120Hz display refresh rate phones in the future. Even before the 60Hz refresh rate was marketed, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium already introduced 120Hz screen mode albeit hidden. The Galaxy Note 9 received a 120Hz display option but was not actually physically supported.

The 120Hz display on flagship phones may be a big thing this year alongside 5G connectivity. At this point, we want to know if such a refresh rate really matters. We once questioned the point of having a super hi-resolution screen when people are only going to adjust the settings to lower resolution to save battery. That is a valid question that must be answered but we know we won’t get one.