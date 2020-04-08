We’ve started our countdown until D-Day when OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Much has been said about the two smartphones and we’ve heard several confirmations already. It’s only a matter of time. Just be patient because the new OnePlus phones will be available soon. The duo will arrive with Warp Charge 30 Wireless as we also mentioned yesterday. OnePlus confirmed this feature via a note on the forum. It’s described as ‘All power, no wires’– proving once again how the company lives out the ‘Never Settle’ motto.

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless is OnePlus’ latest innovation. It’s an improvement of previous versions of the wireless charging technology introduced by the Chinese mobile OEM. Youo see, wireless charging tech isn’t perfect yet but it has improved the past few years. OnePlus has taken advantage of this feature to enhance the mobile experience of every OnePlus phone consumer.

Warp Charge is OnePlus’ very own wireless charging technology. The company developed this tech to use on the next-gen OnePlus series. It will come with the first Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

Warp Charge can reach up to 30W. The new wireless charger can give the phone’s battery up to 50% within 30 minutes only. That is fast so there won’t be any reason why your phone will go low batt because it only takes a few minutes to charge.

The improved charging speed is made possible by an isolated charge pump joined by OnePlus’ Warp wireless direct charging. What the charge pump does is allow about 97% of charge efficiency, as well as, minimize energy converted into heat. It also deactivates charging when abnormal voltages and currents are detected, allowing a safer and more stable charge.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless is compatible with Qi wireless charging. This makes it easier to use with other related wireless chargers. Any third-party wireless charger can be used with the OnePlus phone which makes it efficient for many people.