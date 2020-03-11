The next-gen flagship from OnePlus is arriving soon from Verizon in the US. Thie Chinese mobile OEM has been working on the OnePlus 8 since October last year when image renders rolled out with the punch-hole display. It was also soon sighted in the wild. More illustration and related images surfaced. We learned about the quad rear cameras and120Hz OLED screen technology (120Hz Fluid Display), punch-hole selfie camera, wireless charging, and IP68 rating. The OnePlus 8 flagship series is rolling out next month so expect more information will be revealed.

The OnePlus 8 series is said to be ‘all in on 5G’ as described by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. In an interview with Lau, OnePlus disclosed the “OnePlus 8 will center around 5G”.

The OnePlus foldable phone may not be happening as tech isn’t ready yet as per the CEO. It may not be a priority right now but at least it has started on 5G.

All OnePlus 8 phones will have 5G. This is good news for OnePlus fans who have been clamoring for 5G phones. Its partnership with Verizon may do good as the carrier offers the most advanced 5G network.

Lau shared: “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to.”

The OnePlus chief believes prices may increase with the advent of the new technology. “We’ve always had a position in creating the best product possible at the best price point. The new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products.”