The OnePlus 8 will be the Chinese OEM’s next flagship series. Three new smartphones will be introduced starting with the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and the higher-specced OnePlus 8 Pro. The company usually makes an announcement every May but this year, the series may arrive early in either late March or April. As early as October last year, OnePlus 8 image renders were shown off with a punch-hole display. The phone was also sighted in the wild while OnePlus 8 Pro illustration quickly surfaced, showing off quad rear cams.

Image renders and 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite variant appeared on the web. The Pro model reportedly hit Geekbench already and may be coming to the US via Verizon. So far, we know the phones will arrive with 120Hz OLED screen technology as details of the 120Hz Fluid display were revealed.

The OnePlus 8 series, which could be en exclusive offer from Amazon, will include the OnePlus 8 Pro. We’re anticipating this one because of the 120Hz screen refresh rate and other specs. The phone is also said to be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with IP68 certification. It will also be the first one to arrive with wireless charging.

An IP68 rating is a big deal now because last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro didn’t have one. OnePlus said it didn’t want to spend money on certification although it was confident of the phone’s water-resistance. The phone will also lose the pop-up selfie camera design and settle on a punch-hole camera instead.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive with a curved display. The camera module containing the rear shooters look the same as the OnePlus 7T Pro. The image below is said to have been discovered from a OnePlus 8 server.