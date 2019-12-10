The Samsung Galaxy S11 series won’t be announced until February but many details have been shared already. Ever since the Note 10 was announced, we then started focusing more on the next-gen Galaxy S phone being a premium series. There is the Galaxy S10 Lite but we’re only expecting it to be a mid-range phone offering. As for the Galaxy S11, the device has been a favorite topic since July when we first mentioned it would come with an expandable screen as shown off in patent images.

The expandable display idea isn’t happening because the waterfall screen idea will no longer be implemented. We told you everything we know about the Galaxy S11. So far, it is confirmed to arrive with a more advanced camera system.

The Galaxy S11+ may use an exclusive custom 108MP image sensor. The Galaxy S11e 5G will have faster-charging support. The S11 will do 8K video recording at 30 fps.

A Galaxy S11 display panel surfaced with a middle punch hole camera. Other features may include Bright Night sensor, laser auto-focus, and a 4000mAh battery for the S11e variant. Rumor has it the Samsung Galaxy S11 may arrive in five variants and three sizes plus with a 20:9 display, built-in spectrometer, 5x zoom cam, bigger fingerprint sensor, and more.

The latest information can be understood in many ways. The images below shared by Ice universe is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S11 in a leakproof case. Honestly, we can’t figure it out much but the camera module is similar to the latest image renders that surface. Mr. Blurrycam has captured the images of a mysterious phone in a leakproof case. We can’t say it really is leakproof but it’s good to know a prototype or maybe a testing unit is already out there. All we need to do know is wait and see.