Within the Android community, we always say it’s never too early for rumors, leaks, and speculations especially if the subject is the next premium flagship offering from the top mobile OEM in the world. It’s the reason why as early as November 2018, we started featuring the soon-to-be-unveiled Galaxy Note 10. And perhaps seven months before the big reveal, here are the earliest renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 from LetsGoDigital. The source has been a regular provider of image renders although we know they are simply conceptual.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to be unveiled sometime in February or March. We’re looking at a Mobile World Congress launch as usual. The Galaxy S10 trio was announced in February but was part of the rumor mill as early as April the previous year.

The first time we mentioned anything about the next-gen Galaxy S11 was when we said last year, Samsung would remove the headphone jack in next-gen Galaxy smartphones. There was also the time when we said the S11 would have the new 5x zoom camera module. Definitely, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature newer tech. We’re just more interested in the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ for now but we’re expecting a much-improved S11 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 rendered features an expandable display. It’s not exactly a foldable phone but a design patent is showing a smartphone with a larger display. The patent illustration basically shows a normal-looking Galaxy smartphone but with a larger display.

The expandable Samsung Galaxy phone has been filed with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) before 2018 ended. It was only approved in May with official publication happening on June 24. The phone is shown with an edge display and extendable screen. The display becomes larger by 50% as described.

No information has been provided but the patent shows the potential of the next Galaxy phone. It’s not certain if the images are for the Galaxy S11 or another Galaxy foldable phone. It doesn’t matter really but we want to see what Samsung can do.