More information about the Galaxy S11 series is available. In the coming weeks and a couple of months, expect more details will be leaked. We’re quickly filling up pages about the next-gen premium flagship Galaxy S series and every time, we can feel the excitement of loyal Samsung fans. Our last mention was about the charging feature of the Samsung Galaxy S11e 5G. The Galaxy S11+ camera info was also detailed but now we have got added information that mobile photography enthusiasts will surely love.



The next Samsung Galaxy S11+ phone has been mentioned. It is said to offer a 108MP camera courtesy of a custom ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It will be slightly different from the 108MP sensor used by Xiaomi.

According to our favorite Chinese leakster Ice universe, the smartphone will use a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung-exclusive custom sensor. This one is said to be more superior to the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in quality. It’s the same sensor used on the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Obviously, the new custom and exclusive image sensor will be more expensive. This means we can also expect the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will cost more unless the South Korean tech giant decides on getting cheaper parts for the other features.

We believe Samsung will implement a more advanced camera system on the new-gen Galaxy S11 series. It can be exciting to think about how the camera will be better. Let’s wait and see. And yes, expect more related information to be leaked.