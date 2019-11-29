More often than not, any premium Samsung Galaxy flagship phone makes an impression among hardcore Samsung fans and most of the Android community. Every device introduced in this category by the South Korean tech giant becomes a standard or benchmark for other OEMs to follow. It is not always the case but industry watchers look to the latest Galaxy S or Galaxy Note phone. Every model isn’t exactly the most advanced in the market at the moment but the whole lineup is something to look forward to.

The first Samsung Galaxy S phone was announced in March 2010. Since then, the company would announce the newest Galaxy S model every first quarter of each year. The Samsung Galaxy S2(2011) came the following year which we actually reviewed. Then came the Samsung Galaxy S III(2012) which started our passion for watching out for leaks, rumors, and speculations before the official product launch. Each year after that, other Galaxy S flagship phones followed: Samsung Galaxy S4 (2013), Samsung Galaxy S5 (2014), Samsung Galaxy S7 (2015), Samsung Galaxy S7 (2016), Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017), Samsung Galaxy S9 (2018), and this year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 series that consists of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series was the 10th Anniversary Flagship offering. It will be followed by the Samsung Galaxy S11 line which we believe will bring three new phones: the Samsung Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and the Samsung Galaxy S11+ (S11 Plus). Each flagship phone is designed and developed several months before the scheduled launch and this year is no different.

As early as July, we discovered patent images that showed a Galaxy S11 with an expandable screen. It’s not a foldable phone and it was only a concept so we took things with a pinch of salt. Device features were also listed early: Android 10 upgradable to Android 11, One UI 2.x version, fast-charging 4500mAh battery, under-display fingerprint sensor, selfie camera, new 5x zoom camera module, 108MP primary camera, AI ISO, Smart ISO, 5G connectivity, UFS 3.0 storage, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM, and a microSD card slot. Most of these specs can be found on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 camera system will be more advanced. We’re certain of that because obviously, that’s what happens every year. We’re just curious about what features the company will implement because there are too many new technologies available. Think of better aperture, time-of-flight sensors, higher resolutions, and higher zoom levels. There may be 64MP and 108MP sensors, improved HDR, faster autofocus, and Tetracell technology.

Samsung Galaxy S11 color options were listed and mentioned twice. Possible phone colors include Blue, Grey, and Black for the regular Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S11e may be out in Pink, Gray, and Blue.

The flagship series may include 5x zoom cam, a bigger fingerprint sensor, display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 4000mAh battery (S11e), built-in spectrometer, and more powerful features. The device may also arrive in five variants and three sizes, may allow 8K video recording and 108MP photos, and may not come with a waterfall display.

Samsung may implement 5G connectivity as a standard feature plus 25W fast-charging support. The camera may also apply laser autofocus. Several image renders and a 360-degree video have showed up.