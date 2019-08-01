Here we go again. The OnePlus 7 Pro is getting another update. The OxygenOS 9.5.11 version is rolling out incrementally to owners of OnePlus 7 Pro phones. OnePlus developers usually check the consumer and user suggestions for new features and they take time to work on them. A number of optimizations and updates plus bug fixes have been added. The phone has been generally improved, getting a number of optimizations and upgrades that will make your OnePlus phone more powerful.

The latest OxygenOS 9.5.11 update brings GMS to 2019.06, Android security patch level to 2019.08, and other general bug fixes and system improvements. Optimizations of different features and areas can be noted like Adaptive Brightness, sensitiveness of the screen touch during games, and those accidental touches with notification bar in calls. The last update we noted for the OnePlus 7 Pro was the OxygenOS 9.5.7 last June.

Consumer user suggestions are helpful. The updates are really quick as the OnePlus 7 Pro was ready to receive several OxygenOS 9.X.X versions. We’ve been dealing with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s phantom touch issue. We hoped it would be resolved soon but to no avail.

Previous updates include an international firmware. Unfortunately, there were some issues encountered like the telephoto camera not real 3x optical zoom, the fingerprint scanner fooled by fingerprint “mold”, and the ghost touch issue. There’s also a report of some phones emitting noise on calls.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one premium flagship phone. It comes with 5G support and a special display, triple rear cameras, a pop-up selfie camera, a record-setting OLED display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone isn’t exactly impressive when you first use it but the camera performance can still improve. OnePlus has already responded to recent OnePlus 7 issues and feedback and cross your fingers they will be addressed soon or before the OnePlus 8 rumors start surfacing.