A couple of weeks ago, we shared with you that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display is DisplayMate’s latest winner. Details weren’t provided yet because, at that time, the team was only testing the phone. Information that OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display earned the Highest A+ Display Rating was simply shared on Twitter. The complete details have been shared now that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are officially official. The OLED screen is a first from the Chinese OEM so it’s important for us to know the display performance.

While DxOMark tells us the camera performance, DisplayMate provides the lowdown on the display performance of any premium device. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the latest subject with scores that are very impressive.

DisplayMate said the phone has received the “Highest Overall Display Assessment Grade of A+”. This OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Technology Shoot-Out proves OnePlus values Display Excellence alongside camera performance.

Smartphone Display Performance is always important. Only a scientific objective lab test can reveal the scores of OLED displays such as that of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As with most Display Shoot-Outs, an in-depth series of Mobile Display Technology Shoot-Out Lab Tests and Measurements were done on the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display. To review, here are the display specs: flexible OLED Display with Diamond Sub-Pixels, 6.67-inch Diagonal, 19:5:8 aspect ratio, 3120 x 1440 pixels, and 3K Quad HD+ resolution.

Results tell us several things including the large Full Screen with 3K-High Resolution Display, High 90 Hz Screen Refresh Rate, Selectable Color Gamuts and Screen Calibration Modes, Industry Standard Color Gamuts, and Automatic Color Management. The Advanced mode AMOLED Gamut shows very good images, good color accuracy, very good image contrast, High Display Brightness, Very Low Reflectance, High Contrast Rating for Ambient Light, Higher Brightness with Auto Brightness On, and Intentionally Vivid Colors.

This is the first time we’re reading a Display Technology Shoot-Out for any OnePlus smartphone. Read the complete DisplayMate report HERE.