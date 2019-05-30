One of the many things we like about OnePlus is that it “Never Settles”. It lives by its motto even if it’s facing some challenges. By challenges, we mean negative feedback and review of the latest OnePlus 7 series. It’s not at all bad because the smartphones definitely have positive points. For one, the price of the Pro variant isn’t as high as those premium flagships from Samsung and Huawei. The display of the OnePlus 7 Pro is notch-free, ultra smooth, and immersive and even if the phone doesn’t have an IP rating, it is water-resistant as revealed by a teardown analysis.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera performance can and must still improve. It received high scores on DxOMark but not many people are happy with the output.

When it comes to pricing, we’re glad to know the OnePlus 7 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is more affordable than the OnePlus 6T. The specs and price make it a very good buy. Our OnePlus 7 Pro Hands-on reveals that it is close to high-end premium phones. It’s not perfect but some issues can be annoying.

Some OnePlus 7 Pro units are experiencing ghost touch issue. The telephoto camera is not real 3x optical zoom as we discovered. Another teardown reveals it’s not easily repairable. Don’t worry though, the phone is still very durable.

Over at the OnePlus forum, the Chinese OEM shared its responses to the early feedback and impressions shared by OnePlus 7 Pro owners. A thread was put up and then deleted but was deleted accidentally. OnePlus is sharing an update on those issues. Hopefully, most problems will be solved.

On the subject of wide-angle lens video support, Always On Display/AOD, and ghost touches, OnePlus is still checking on them. Fixes are under development that will also improve power consumption efficiency. Support for wide-angle lens video is still under consideration.

The OnePlus 7 Pro boasts faster Warp Charge 30 tech so charging is faster than ever. Battery life can still be improved but it’s already better than the previous OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

As for the camera performance, the OnePlus camera team is releasing software updates that will deliver enhancement on the Nightscape mode and HDR effect. More updates will roll out as more feedbacks and suggestions are welcome.