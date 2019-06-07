The OnePlus team is busy working on updates for the latest OnePlus 7 Pro and older OnePlus phones. After rolling out the OxygenOS 9 OTA for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, here is the OxygenOS 9.5.7 for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s something we’ve been waiting for since forever because the new flagship device has several issues. As with most OxygenOS rollouts, this one is also incremental. Be extra patient if you have a OnePlus 7 Pro, the update will come.

OxygenOS 9.5.7 delivers several enhancements for the triple rear camera system. Finally, the camera performance updates are ready. We’ve been saying imaging performance can and must still improve and it’s happening.

Camera updates include fixes and improvements. The issue of noise in some HDR scenes and greenish tone in some low light scenes are fixed. Several improvements can be noted like on the accuracy and stability of auto focusing, white balance consistency of triple camera, and overall contrast and color performance.

Camera improvements are also noticeable on the following: brightness and clarity in extreme low-light scene of Nightscape, clarity and color of Nightscape, clarity and noise reduction of telephoto, clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide, as well as, contrast and color saturation of ultra wide.

Looking into the OnePlus System, the OxygenOS update brings an optimized Double Tap to Wake, fixed issues with Ambient Display, plus improved audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps, and touch sensitivity for screen.

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera system definitely needs a major update. Hopefully, this particular OxygenOS update will address all the issues experienced on the phone. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t include the phantom touch problem although some are saying it’s gone now. But good thing, OnePlus confirmed it will be resolved soon. We just don’t know when exactly but at least OnePlus devs acknowledged the problem. It’s only a matter of time.