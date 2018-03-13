The Huawei P20 series will be the next premium offering by the top Chinese OEM. The company is moving from the P10 to P20, skipping the P11. This makes it easier to count so we’re assuming the next-gen will be P30. But that’s too early to discuss. For now, we’re interested in the Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro. These three reportedly will arrive with the notch design similar to the iPhone X, Essential Phone, and the ASUS ZenFone 5. We’ve seen a number of images already but expect more before the official launch.

The Huawei P20 flagship series will have three new models with different strengths each. Codenames and colors were leaked early. Huawei didn’t launch them at the MWC 2018 but the company will before March ends.

The phone series has also been sighted in the wild and phone casings popped up on Weibo. The P20 Lite was listed on FCC with a 19:9 display and a 2900mAh battery followed by some renders. Earlier, we said the P20 Plus may have triple cameras but it will only have two. It may have a 4000mAh battery and an Always-on Display feature as well but sans the headphone jack.

The Huawei P20 series phones may also feature the notch design. Even the Huawei P20 Lite will arrive with a notch and dual rear cams.

The P20 Series pricing details were revealed together with more Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite images going public. Here are more images that more or less are the closest to the real thing:

Blue Huawei P20



Pink Huawei P20



Pink Huawei P20 Lite



