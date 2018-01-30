The Huawei P20 could be the next flagship phone offering. We believe the top Chinese OEM will not be called the P11 and that it will not be announced at the Mobile World Congress. Like LG, Huawei will not be unveiling its next-gen premium flagship smartphone. We don’t know when the company will roll out the phone exactly but early specs and information are more than welcome. Roland Quandt has shared important details about the next Huawei P20 family. The codenames and colors of the upcoming smartphones have been revealed.

The main flagship Huawei P20 is known as “Emily” and will be available in Twilight and Ceramic Black. The bigger variant, the Huawei P20 Plus, is known this early as “Charlotte” and will also be out in Ceramic Black and Twilight. As for a souped-down version, the Huawei P20 Lite which is codenamed “Anne” is said to arrive in three colors: Sakura Pink, Klein Blue, and Midnight Black.

We don’t have much information about the Huawei P20 family but we’ve seen the leaked schematics that also revealed three models. What’s more interesting is the idea each phone will come with three cameras. The concept of triple-lens cameras is new but you may be confused because placing of each system will be different on each phone.

Rumor has it the P20 will have something similar to a horizontal dual cam setup like the P10. The P20 Plus will have a vertical system. There’s a mention of a P20 Pro with the same vertical array but now at the rear. We’re not sure if the P20 Pro is the same as the P20 Lite so let’s just wait and see.

All this is for WEU – no clue about ROW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2018

VIA: Roland Quandt