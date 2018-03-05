Much has been said about the Huawei P20 series phones. The next-gen Huawei P devices are arriving soon. We’re almost certain that the top Chinese OEM is skipping the P11 and move on to P20 instead. As early as December last year, we heard about the possibility of a P20 as the next flagship phone offering. Soon, schematics were leaked featuring three models with three cameras each, as well as, their family codenames and colors. We were told the phone will launch this March at a special event.

We also sighted the phone casings that popped up on Weibo and the Lite variant was listed on the FCC with a 19:9 display and 2900mAh battery. We’ve seen more renders leaked in the wild. The Huawei P20 Plus was shown off once again with triple cameras and we learned it may have a 4000mAh battery and an Always-on Display feature.

So far, we know the Huawei may not have that headphone jack but the complete series may also have the notch. Another rumor has it there will only be two rear cams and not three as the Huawei P20 Lite was once again shown off with a notch and dual rear cameras.

When it comes to availability, we’re expecting they will be ready to roll out sometime in April. Pricing details have been scarce but Roland Quandt shared some information. According to @rquandt, the Huawei P20 will be 679 Euros while the Huawei P20 Pro or P20 Plus will be 899 Euros. The smaller variant, the Huawei P20 Lite, may be very affordable at only 369 Euros.

VIA: Roland Quandt