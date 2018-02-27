Huawei isn’t showing off its latest premium flagship at this week’s Mobile World Congress. Sorry, there’s no new Huawei P phone that will be revealed at MWC 2018. The top Chinese OEM is moving its launch next month, March 27. The unveiling will happen in Paris, France as confirmed by Huawei. This P20 is expected to arrive with the P20 Plus and the P20 Lite variants. We just told you the Huawei P20 series phones may also have the notch, 4000mAh battery, Always-on Display feature, and no headphone jack.

We’ve heard numerous information about the Huawei P20. Leaked images are all over the web that we’re not sure which ones are real. Here are new spy photos of the yet-to-be-revealed smartphone:

The full screen, glass body, and metal frame give that premium feel. We believe one variant will have three Leica cameras. Looking at the images, we saw a dual rear camera system on the upper left part plus another one on the right side of the flash. At this point, we’re curious how the triple camera will work.

The phone still has a 3.5mm headphone jack so that’s good news. There’s also a Type-C interface, speaker, plus several AI features. Interestingly, prolific leakster Evan Blass said the Huawei P20 is ready with two, not three rear cameras. We’ll wait for new information or just wait for the 25th of March.

Huawei P20 (with two, not three, rear cameras) pic.twitter.com/GRJbIS8NNY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

VIA: MyDrivers, EVLEAKS