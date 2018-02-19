Huawei is getting close to launching its P20 line of smartphones, and that will reportedly be at an event in Paris on March 27. This is supposedly a reaction of the Chinese manufacturer – the third largest manufacturer in the world, mind you – to the fact that Samsung is going to be launching the Galaxy S9 during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona just a few days from now. The P20 line was also scheduled to be unveiled at MWC 2018, but it seems that Huawei doesn’t want to share the spotlight with Samsung.

That said, it’s not like the features and specs of the Huawei P20 phones are a closely-guarded secret. We know that there will be three of them – the Huawei P20, the P20 Plus, and the P20 Lite. We know that the P20 and P20 Plus will sport the Kirin 970 chipset, the same one on the Huawei Mate 10 flagship phones. But we have more news on the P20 Plus from firmware files that were analyzed by XDA – it seems that the P20 Plus will have a beefy 4,000mAh battery.

XDA’s analysis of the leaked firmware also showed an Always-on Display app, so the large battery will dovetail neatly with this feature. Huawei’s Always-on Display was first seen on the Mate 10 Pro, which incidentally has an OLED screen that is perfect for this feature. Would it be far-fetched to think that the P20 Plus would also sport an OLED screen? It definitely wouldn’t be.

The launch of the Huawei P20 line will be in around a month, so expect more information about these three phones to leak out soon. We will probably have a good idea of the specs of the phone before it launches.

SOURCE: XDA