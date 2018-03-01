We’re done with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ but there are other premium flagship smartphones to look forward to. There’s the LG G7 which was recently spotted and the Huawei P20 series that is being leaked left and right. The latest Huawei P20 images showed a notch and two rear cams only. Earlier it was shown with no headphone jack. The Huawei P20 Plus is believed to have a large 4000mAh battery and Always-on Display feature plus a triple camera system.

We haven’t said much recently about the Lite variant but we know it will have a 5.6-inch screen, 1080 x 2250 fullscreen resolution, rear fingerprint reader, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 3520mAh battery, and an octa core Kirin 659 processor. Out of the box, all the Huawei P20 variants will run on Android 8.0 Oreo OS topped by EMUI 8.0.

When it comes to imaging, the smartphone will have two Leica-developed 16MP cameras with hybrid zoom. Design-wise, it will be no different from the other P20 phones. It will also have an almost bezel-less 18:9 display for a more delightful viewing experience.

Expect Huawei to make the grand reveal on March 27, Tuesday, in a special launch event in Paris, France. More information and early sightings can be expected since we’re down to less than a month before the official announcement.

VIA: VentureBeat