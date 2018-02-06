Most global brands have Twitter to hate when it comes to leaks and early rumors being spread but for many Chinese OEMs, there is Weibo. Such microblogging site should not be trusted but the many information and photos being posted on Weibo, more often than not, turn out to be true. The first set of images shared on the website features an Android smartphone with a familiar design that may remind you of the iPhone X with its notch cutout.

Rumor has it this is the Huawei P20 and the images somehow confirm the Huawei P20 schematics leaked last month. So the next premium flagship phone from Huawei could be like the iPhone X? There is a possibility but it’s Android so it will be way better.

In a different post, Huawei P20 phone casings were shown off. These are shell factory exposures and are not yet final. However, they are the closest renders we have seen so far. Based on the images, we can say there are the notch and vertical three rear cameras. A different unit with dual rear cameras is also pictured. We’re assuming the devices are the Huawei P20 and the bigger variant P20 Plus.

Huawei P20 Phone

Huawei P20 Phone Casing

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)