The Huawei P20 Lite renders were leaked several times last week. It was listed on the FCC with a 19:9 display and 2900mAh battery. The following day, a new set of renders were sighted in the wild. The Huawei 920 was also spotted as phone casings popped up on Weibo. We’re not actually expecting the top Chinese OEM to introduce new flagship phones at the MWC 2018 but we know they are already in the works and up for testing. The Huawei P20 will be a flagship phone but it will come with a more powerful version and the lower-specced P20 Lite.

In cooperation with OnLeaks, Tiger Mobiles is sharing these rendered images of the next-gen and yet-to-be-revealed Huawei P20 phones. These are simply updated versions of the ones we’ve been seeing the past few weeks. Here are some of the information we know: 5.7-inch screen, 18:9 bezel-less display, 149 x 71.3 x 7.5mm (dimensions), and a notch on the Huawei P20.

Let’s focus on the Huawei P20 Plus for now. It features a 6-inch screen, 155.3 x 74.2 x 7.7mm dimensions, metal frame, bigger internal storage, higher RAM, and a larger battery. Basically, it will a bigger Huawei P20 variant with a more expensive price tag. We’re assuming this model will directly rival the Samsung Galaxy S9+ which will also have a bigger display.

VIA: TigerMobiles