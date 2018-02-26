The notch will seem to be a standard for next-gen smartphones. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the idea but the Huawei P20 and its other variants may also have the notch similar to the iPhone X, Essential Phone, or the ASUS Zenfone 5. Some people may say it doesn’t look really nice but there’s a purpose for that feature. We have a feeling though more OEMs will follow especially that trusted names like Huawei have already followed.

We’ve only heard a bunch or rumors and speculations and sightings as early as December last year. We saw the leaked schematics and learned three models with 3 cameras each. Codenames and colors were spotted as well. The Huawei P20 series is launching soon since the Lite version been listed on the FCC with 19:9 display and a 2900mAh battery. Some more renders were leaked for the Lite and Plus. The latter is also said to have a 4000mAh battery and an Always-on Display feature. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 may not have a headphone jack.

Two new photos appeared on Weibo. They don’t say much but the notch is very visible. As in the previous years, this will definitely be a premium flagship smartphone. We’re guessing the almost bezel-less description can be stretched to a truly bezel-less phone. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: Weibo