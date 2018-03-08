We’re done with waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and now we’re focusing our attention on the next-gen LG G7 and the Huawei P20 series phones. Much has been said about these devices and we know more details will be revealed before the official launch. Huawei is scheduled to roll out the new premium flagship smartphones later this month. We’ve seen rendered images and videos already but here is a new set from Evan Blass. Our master leakster is always ready with new photos, each time looking closer to the real thing.

We see below the Black and Blue versions of the Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro. We’re assuming they look the same but with slight differences in size and the specs. As we already know, there is the notch placed at the front-center while the dual cameras are at the top-left in a vertical orientation.

The phones are believed to have 19:9 aspect ratio.The Lite model will have a 2900mAh battery while the Plus or Pro variant will have a large 4000mAh batt. The headphone jack may also be absent. Initially, we heard of a triple rear camera setup but it’s already confirmed there will only be dual cams.

VIA: Evleaks