Much has been said about the upcoming LG V30 but until the smartphone is officially announced, we’ll only be dealing with rumors, speculations, and leaks. Some details have already been confirmed though like the HD TouchSense technology, LG UX 6.0+’s better customization and advanced security features, dual cameras with large f/1.6 aperture, glass Crystal Clear lens, and the absence of a secondary screen. The LG V30 will have a floating bar and use an OLED screen instead of LCD.

We’ve also seen a number of leaked images but the latest is this one from Evan Blass. We trust @evleaks when it comes to such information and early sightings so we don’t doubt this one.

Before this image, we saw the public invites being sent out for the August 31 unveiling at the IFA in Berlin while market roll out will be on September 28. More images were also leaked in a marketing video campaign while a prototype showed up in the wild after those renders were revealed.

We want to know how its camera will be better than the G6 and if it will definitely have a glass back, wireless charging, dual rear cam, 6GB RAM, or a Snapdragon 835 chipset. We can say the official launch is just around the corner so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Evan Blass