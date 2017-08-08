The new LG V30 is about to be unveiled. The upcoming premium smartphone from the other South Korean tech giant has been the subject of rumors and leaks since February when we first reported it would run a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB RAM. We believe it will launch at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany in a special unveiling event with some glass back, wireless charging, and a dual rear camera system.

LG’s V30 is also said to ditch the secondary display in favor of a floating bar. It will also use OLED instead of LCD. It’s only a few weeks before official announcement so expect more information and images to be published. For this new product, an advertising campaign was launched recently to help market the V30. LG teamed up with HITRECORD to run a contest that requires people to make videos of the new phone.

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt with his company HITRECORD has partnered with LG to show off the yet-to-be-released smartphone. A number of videos went live on Hitrecord’s website so we’ve got a number of leaks of the V30 device.

The images match the early renders and leaks we’ve seen but we see a shiny metallic version here. There at the back are the dual camera system and fingerprint scanner. As we mentioned before, there’s also that FullVision display for smaller bezels. The corners are rounded as well so you know LG did a good job on the mobile device.

So far, here are the specs we know: a 6.0-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, Snapdragon 835 processor, rounded corners, Google Daydream support, HDR 10, Crystal Clear Glass Lens, high f/1.6 aperture, and better transmittance.

VIA: WinFuture