It seems that a prototype of LG’s upcoming flagship phablet – the LG V30 – has shown up, and people are mostly underwhelmed. Not that we should put any stock in arguments that the V30 will not be as impressive as we have been led to believe, the image that has leaked seems to be of an early prototype at best. But if this is going to be the general shape of things to come for the V30, it will be very… non-curvy.

This leaked image purportedly of the LG V30 shows us a little of the FullVision display that LG has adopted with the LG G6, and will reportedly be replicating in its upcoming flagship phablet. Other than that, all this image shows us are pretty straight lines – none of the curves we’ve seen in the LG G6. That said, this is probably a very early prototype and so the design is not quite that polished yet.

And yet you can’t shake the feeling that the rumored specs for the LG V30 feel like this should have been the LG G6, had it waited to launch after the Samsung Galaxy S8 did. The QHD FullVision display will now be switched to P-OLED (plastic OLED) instead of the usual LCD. That will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and the dual rear cameras will supposedly sport a very rare camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture.

And to convince people that LG means business this time, it is rumored to be launching on September 15, the exact same date that Samsung is supposedly launching the Galaxy Note 8. So we’re in for a circus come September. Watch this space.

