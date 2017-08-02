Looks like there really won’t be any secondary screen on the upcoming LG V30. What it’s going to have next might be a floating bar. This is according to a recent report by Android Authority that LG is dropping the Second Screen. Instead, the new V30 will have that floating bar that could probably show quick information, notifications, alerts, or maybe some shortcuts.

There’s no confirmation yet by the other South Korean tech giant but we’ve been hearing the V30 won’t have that Second Screen. At this point, we have a feeling it’s true because of numerous related reports. On the other hand, we’re almost certain the new V series phone will look more like an improved LG G6 with a 6.0-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, rounded corners, Snapdragon 835 processor, Google Daydream support, HDR 10, Crystal Clear Glass Lens, better transmittance, and a high f/1.6 aperture.

Just like the G6 and the old V20, this LG V30 will also boast of a 6000-series aluminum with Gorilla Glass 5 screen, heating and cooling pipe, IP68 water and dust resistance, and B&O audio. This phone is expected to be unveiled on August 31 at the IFA in Berlin but will roll out starting September 28. Pre-orders in the United States will begin September 17 or two weeks before the commercial release.

VIA: Android Authority