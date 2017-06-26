We’re only anticipating for the next V series phone to be introduced by LG. We’re actually expecting the other South Korean tech giant to officially announce the LG V30 at the upcoming IFA 2017 in August instead of the usual September unveiling. LG is believed to be preparing its next flagship that will rival the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone 8 due to be introduced in the next couple of months.

We heard the device will still be powered by a Snapdragon 835 and will run a 6GB RAM. Now we’ve got information from Master Leakster OnLeaks who recently tweeted that the LG V30 will have a glass back, dual rear camera, rear FPS, and wireless charging text. These specs are expected to be available apart from the same ones we saw on the LG G6–OLED display, 3200mAh battery or bigger, the secondary display screen as usual for a V phone, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP68 certification. The phone may have 64GB of built-in storage but we won’t be surprised if a 128GB variant will be released.

When it comes to pricing, we’re guessing the phone will start at $699 or 80,000 won in South Korea. Some people are already saying that this LG V30 is just the G6 with a secondary screen and improved specs. We agree but the LG V is certainly a class of its own.

VIA: OnLeaks