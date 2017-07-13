The IFA 2017 is happening in less than two months and we’re anticipating for the coming of the LG V30–the third-generation model from the V series that was first introduced back in 2015. As early as February, we said that the phone will run a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM and that it will indeed be announce in Berlin. Details are scarce but the smartphone may have a dual rear cam, wireless charging, and a glass back.

The device may no longer have a second display which is quite odd because the V line is more popular for the second screen. The V30 was rendered recently (images and video), giving us a closer look at the possible design of the phone. This week, invites are being sent to the press. The image is a teaser showing a ‘V’ (more like a check) on the screen.

LG’s Unveiling Event is happening on August 31, Thursday, 9:00 AM (CET) in Berlin, Germany at Maritim Hotel. It’s not definite that this is the LG V30 but we’re assuming it will be revealed in IFA. We have high expectations for this one but right now, we only know it may have the same FullVision Display, 6-inch screen, rear fingerprint scanner, dual camera module, and USB-C port.