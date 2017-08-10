The LG V30 will be unveiled at the IFA 2017 in Berlin later this month. Public invites are already being sent out and so we’re anticipating more images and information to be leaked. We’ve gotten more curious about this one ever since we heard the idea it will no longer have a secondary screen and have a floating bar instead.

We already know that the smartphone’s camera will be better than the G6 and now we’ve got more details about the V30’s imaging system. The phone will sport a dual camera setup and F1.6 lens which is said to be the largest aperture in the world today, at least, among the smartphone cameras. Most premium phones today only have F1.8 so the V30’s is the best so far. It’s even better with the glass Crystal Clear Lens since most phones only use plastic lens.

The LG V30’s camera is almost the same level as the DSLR already with the superior components and technologies used. It delivers 25% more light and cuts edge distorted by a third as described by LG. It is ideal for group selfies (wefies?) with the wide angle lens. There’s also the standard optical image stabilization, electronic image stabilization, and laser detection AF (autofocus).

SOURCE: LG