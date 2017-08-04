Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the mobile industry is also anticipating for the LG V30. The latter is the third-gen V phone from the other South Korean tech giant but this one will be different. We’ve been saying it may not have a secondary display and will have a floating bar instead. Looks like the feature that makes the phone series unique will now be absent.

That’s not totally bad news because there’s the idea that the LG V30 will be the first smartphone from the OEM to use an OLED display instead of LCD. It won’t just be OLED but rather a FullVision display as with the G6 and Q6. LG is extending its premium OLED screen technology from TVs to smartphones and the upcoming V30 is the first product.

The LG V30’s screen will be a 6-inch display with very small bezels compared to its predecessor. Expect to see some 20% and 50% reduction in the size of the upper and lower bezels. Don’t look for that LG logo because removing it means more space at the bottom.

There is no official confirmation yet but we’ve seen images of a device that is almost bezel-less. An image was recently teased on Twitter showing an LG smartphone together with the LG V20 and a Samsung Galaxy S8. The phone in the middle is probably the LG V30 with a bigger and wider display.

We’ve heard a lot of other rumors and speculations about the phone. We know it will support Daydream, will feature Bang & Olufsen audio system, and the phone will have a camera with f/1.6 aperture. The device also boasts of IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating so it’s ready for outdoor use. LG V30’s screen is also said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which makes it shatter-resistant. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S8, the burn-in problem is addressed here.

VIA: Ice universe, The Investor