One of the most highly anticipated devices for the rest of this year is the LG V30, the newest addition to the high-end and multimedia powerhouse V series. It is expected to be launched at the upcoming IFA 2017 in Berlin, where the OEM will have a pre-IFA press conference this August 31 (trade show is from September 1-6). But as to the device’s availability, we still haven’t heard from LG exactly. A source has shared an internal document that states it will go on pre-sale by September 17 then launch globally on September 28.

While we still don’t know of course all the details about the LG V30, there have been a lot of leaks and rumors about it the past few months. It will supposedly be the first LG device that will have 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with super thin bezels, which is the direction some high-end devices are now going to. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and will probably have either 4GB or 6GB RAM then a 64GB or even more internal storage.

Probably the main selling point of the LG V30, like its predecessors, is its camera and multi-media features. It will probably have a dual 13MP main camera, DAC audio, and other video and audio features. The rumored 3300mAh battery though may be a bit of a letdown since you’ll be using the phone for a lot of battery-draining features. It will have military standard protection though, so that’s a bonus.

We’ll know more about the official details of the LG V30 when it’ officially announced at LG’s event on August 31. Pre-ordering in the US will begin by September 17 and then go on sale by September 28. This will also be the first time any of the V series will come to Europe.

VIA: Android Authority