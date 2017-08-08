Much has been said about the LG V30 and we’re only waiting for this new smartphone as early as February. We said the device will run on 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor. We’re looking at an IFA 2017 launch and possibly with dual rear cam, glass back, and wireless charging. We’re still curious if it will no longer have a secondary display in favor of a floating bar and how the OLED screen will look.

LG started sending press invites to the Unveiling Event at IFA Berlin 2017 last month and here’s another one. The South Korean OEM has just sent out another public invitation confirming the August 31 event. It will be part of the IFA and LG will be making the announcement at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin, Germany at around 9 AM. If you can’t be at the tech show, you can always wait for the announcement on Facebook or YouTube via live streaming.

Looking at the image, we can expect a high-performance premium camera. The ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ reference is obviously for the imaging feature.

We’re guessing this phone will still have the same 18:9 ratio of the OLED FullVision display. Other features include a 6-inch screen, dual rear cameras with f/1.6 aperture, and a Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm.

